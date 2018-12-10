Oprah Winfrey and Sabyasachi make a glam team!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.40 pm April 09 2019, 4.40 pm

Global sensation and a talk show host, Oprah Winfrey has been inspiring and motivating people with her stories since time immemorial. A role model to many women out there, the lady recently graced the cover of Elle India’s December issue. In each frame, she’s exuding grace and elegance in her Sabyasachi ensembles. The magazine, which is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this month roped in Winfrey and we are impressed! Right from posing in a black floor-length golden embroidered dress to posing with a pup in a teal outfit, Winfrey looks classy in all the Indian traditional wear. She keeps it classy in a velvet kaftan, on a fainting couch.

The ace designer is amazed that Oprah opted for his creation and posted a new set of photos on Instagram captioning it as, “Nothing prepares you for meeting Oprah in real life.” Apart from the oh-so opulent attires, Oprah’s makeup also seems quite precise. The makeup matches her outfit and we thank the stylist for not going overboard with the makeup. The understated Indian jewellery Oprah is seen donning is royal and classy.

This is not the first time an international star has posed and wore an Indian designer for a magazine. But Sabyasachi and Oprah’s collaboration is insane. Right guys?