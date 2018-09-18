Padma Lakshmi's red affair at Emmys is a repeat, for a kind reason

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.44 pm April 09 2019, 4.44 pm

The multi-talented babe, Padma Lakshmi just broke the unwritten rule of not repeating outfits on the red carpet. Yes, you heard that right, this happened. Padma proved that the so-called guidelines for celebrities to not wear the same dress they once wore at an award night, is officially outdated. The 48-year-old actor chose a red J. Mendal gown featuring cutouts and thigh-high slit for the 2018 Emmys Red Carpet.

But if we go a little back in time, one will realise that less than a year ago, Lakshmi debuted the look in October 2017 at the Vogue India Women of the Year Awards in Mumbai.

“I’m excited to wear this beautiful J. Mendel dress again,” Lakshmi told People. “I think in this day and age we should stop sending the message to young women and girls that we all have these endless closets of clothes we never wear more than once, especially on a red carpet.”

View this post on Instagram Hope nobody throws a shoe tonight!! 👠 @tiffanyhaddish #emmys2018 A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on Sep 17, 2018 at 5:57pm PDT

For the larger-than-life gala night, the Top Chef host added charm to her attire with a chic hairdo and huge danglers. She also accessorised her dress with a blue ACLU ribbon. Well, we really laud Padma’s attempt here. With the fashion industry booming, such inspirational celebrities throw the right light on what actually goes behind making a custom gown. Repeat it girls and do not shy away!​