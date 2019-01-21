Party animal AbRam Khan wears mismatched sneakers, makes a new style statement

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

The paparazzi culture in Bollywood is increasing with each passing day. Right from Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's gym pictures to Taimur Ali Khan swinging in his balcony, shutterbugs ensure that fans get every little update of their favourite star kid. On Monday, our paps clicked Shah Rukh Khan's youngest tot AbRam along with mom Gauri Khan outside designer Monisha Jaising's store in Mumbai. And much to our surprise, the kiddo was in a good mood and waved at the paparazzi. His enthusiasm for the camera flash has been rather dim in the past and he is often heard irritatedly saying 'no pictures' to the paps.

Clad in a blue 'party animal' tee paired with black shorts, AbRam looked cute as usual. But it was not his attire that caught our eyes. In fact, it is the child's Balenciaga footwear that we can't stop staring at. Flashing a new style of sorts for other star kids to copy, AbRam opted for mismatched sneakers and we are thrilled to know he's working his own fashion niche here. Doesn't he look so cool?! In case you're in a mood to splurge on those sneakers, wait a second... The ones AbRam is seen wearing comes with an expensive price tag of Rs 28k per pair. So guess what? AbRam has two of those and he's fashionably wearing them mismatched - just the way he likes it.

Well, this is not the first time AbRam has been spotted wearing shoes from Balenciaga. These seem to be his favourite pair. And just in case you're wondering, AbRam will be turning six in May this year.