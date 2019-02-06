Plagiarism in Pink: Hina Khan called out by Diet Sabya for her latest threads

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

India's most popular Instagram style police, Diet Sabya is again in the news and of course for picking up a thief. Known to call out celebrities for their fashion plagiarism deed, this time it's television's new Komolika, Hina Khan who has come under the radar. Recently, the fashion cop took a dig at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi and now its Hina. It was during Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 calendar launch when Hina was seen donning a glossy pink dress. Hina had also shared a few pictures on her Insta which saw her in the dress from a brand called Mad About You.

Coming back to Diet Sabya, the style police has claimed that Hina's pink outfit is a rip-off version of the original one which comes from the House of CB. The minute the fashion watchdog posted this on his handle, the comments section got flooded with views. While some were seen supporting Hina, others slammed her. From quite a while, there has been a lot of discussion on who should be shammed: the celebrity or the stylist.

Hina Khan is quite known for being one of the stylish actresses from TV and we really want to know what the actress feels on the same? Hina during one of her LIVE sessions on Instagram had announced that she will be a part of Cannes this year.