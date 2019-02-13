image
  3. Fashion
Price of Alia Bhatt’s ‘for walking’ leather boots will make you fall flat on the ground

Fashion

Price of Alia Bhatt’s ‘for walking’ leather boots will make you fall flat on the ground

Alia Bhatt's leather boots from Off White costs INR 95k and we are not kidding!

back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentfashionlifestyleOff-white
nextMeghan Markle looks pristine in white as she steps out for a gala with hubby Prince Harry

within