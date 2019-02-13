Price of Alia Bhatt’s ‘for walking’ leather boots will make you fall flat on the ground

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

If there is one Bollywood actress who is setting fashion goals for each and every millennial out there, then hands down, it has to be Alia Bhatt. A glimpse at her Instagram account and you'll see a variety of ensembles. Right from mini-dresses, pantsuits to even extravagant gowns, Alia's go-to-stylist Ami Patel's impeccable work speaks volumes here. Well, talking about her sartorial picks during the promotional spree of her upcoming film Gully Boy, the girl is making us go gaga over her each and every look.

Alia recently took to her IG and teased fans with a badass look of hers. The Gully girl can be seen posing on the stairs and looking sexy AF. Her black blazer dress with shiny magenta details on the sleeves is absolutely a stealer, but we could not take our eyes off her glossy 'for walking' printed leather knee-length boots. From the house of Off White, the sexy looking boots come with quite a massive price tag which is not at all budget-friendly. Selling online at a cost of Euro 1200 which is INR 95k. EXPENSIVE AF!

Splurging almost a lakh just on a pair of celebrity inspired boots seems a little bit over the top. All we can do is dream about these alluring boots and be content.