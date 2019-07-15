Bollywood

O Saki Saki from Batla House: Nora Fatehi is a stunner in an otherwise mediocre track

Bollywood

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana

  3. Fashion
Read More
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukonefashionlifestyleShaleena Nathani
nextPriyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt; the total cost of these B-town divas' pricey splurge is equal to the monthly salary of a CEO!

within