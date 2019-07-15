Rushabh Dhruv July 15 2019, 9.04 pm July 15 2019, 9.04 pm

The leggy lass of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has always impressed us with her acting prowess and style. Right from being bold, over-the-top to flashing her subtle style sense at times, Deepika's fashion portfolio has been impeccable. Well, the credit for the same can go to her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, who has been like a fashion godmother to DP. It was on Sunday when Deepika was spotted in the stands attending Wimbledon 2019's final match between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. For the match, DP was accompanied by her darling sister Anisha Padukone. But let's focus on Deepika's outfit this time!

The Cocktail actor was seen in an all-white ensemble which comprised of a baggy white shirt paired with flared trousers from the house of Ralph Lauren. Further to amp her look, Deepika opted for a tan coloured Birkin bag, peep toes and thick hoop earrings. The Padmaavat actress this time did not tie her tresses and instead left it loose. She also made sure to add glam to her eyes and so went for oodles of mascara. Stunning!! But hey, do you know how much Deepika's white outfit costs in total? Well, the diva's shirt is sold online at £229 (Rs 19,700) and those airy trousers cost £1,190 (Rs 1,02,400). In total, Deepika spent Rs 1,22,100 just on her outfit for the match.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone's look below:

Here's the screengrab of the products, in case, you do not believe us: