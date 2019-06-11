Rushabh Dhruv June 11 2019, 2.12 pm June 11 2019, 2.12 pm

There’s no doubt that Malaika Arora is one of the hottest stars in Bollywood. The actress has a body to die for and she trains hard for it. She is among those divas from the tinsel town who have managed to create a niche for herself by giving us some fitness as well as fashion goals, almost every single day. Not just this, Malaika is also an entrepreneur now as she owns a yoga studio, thanks to her love for healthy living. That being said, on Sunday (June 9), Malaika attended Sonam Kapoor's bash in the city and the lady looked pretty in a colourful nine-yard from tip to toe.

Well according to us, Malaika for the party was a bit overdressed but then we came to know that after the bash, Malla attended her friend's wedding and that's why so much of saajna sawarna. Elaborating on her saree, Malaika was in a floral nine-yard from the house of Rohit Bal. The saree was from the designer's Guldastah collection which made the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl look nothing less than royal. A maang tika, a statement neck piece and subtle makeup is how the actress rounded her look. Now, after looking at the gorgeous saree, you might desire to make it part of your wardrobe. But wait... the price of the same may shatter your dream. The Rohit Bal red and golden saree is sold online at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh. So are you still planning to splurge on it?

And here's the proof:

Malaika Arora's style taste has always been sophisticated and every time she steps out of her house she ensures to look fabulous. However, Malla's saree stint this time was a leaf out of Deepika Padukone's closet: Here's a look:

