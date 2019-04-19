Priyanka Chaturvedi is one stylish politician; her wardrobe revealed

Darshana Devi April 19 2019, 4.58 pm April 19 2019, 4.58 pm

Former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has currently grabbed the top trends. This comes after the news of her joining Shiv Sena emerged on Friday. She is said to have resigned from all posts and primary membership from Congress on April 18 as she had been unhappy with the party after it reinstated the men she had accused of ‘misbehaving’ with her. Well, much has been spoken and written about it already. We thought of driving your attention to a lesser-known fact about her. Did you know that Priyanka is a fashionista? We got our hands on some pictures that showcase the politician flaunting her impeccable fashion sense.

From keeping up the sari game to casual summer wears and stunning party outfits, she has shown how she is a true boss lady when it comes to her fashion game. You will literally bank on to some of her ensemble choices if you’re looking up to opt for casual-comfy wears on your next day out with pals! Beginning with her signature sari style, here’s one which has shelled out some major ethnic wear goals. A simple and elegant green Kanjivaram with maroon borders and matching blouse. Simply gorgeous!

Acing the ethnic game again, she has given us a perfect example of how to step out in these scorching heat! A simple cotton kurti matched with palazzo pants!

This one has her channelling her inner black beauty in tight-fitting sleeves top and pants. You can surely pick this for a random dinner date with family rather than sitting and staring at your messy cupboard for hours!

View this post on Instagram When Ms Chaturvedi clicks. #Mumbai #Love #family A post shared by Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) on Nov 17, 2018 at 3:39am PST

Undeniably, she carries an ordinary turtle neck sweater with much poise.

That was all about ethnic and casuals and this one certainly beats them all. A splendid plain white short dress with golden borders! Damn, so pretty!

View this post on Instagram Mid week break! #familytime A post shared by Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) on Feb 20, 2019 at 5:57am PST

A blue and red vertically striped dress with a belt! Added this to your shopping list already?