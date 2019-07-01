Rushabh Dhruv July 01 2019, 11.08 pm July 01 2019, 11.08 pm

Make way for the ALWAYS stylish couple in town, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. After making the fashion police take style notes by wearing a Sabyasachi saree in blush pink at Joe Jonas and Sophie's wedding in France, PeeCee and her better half are once again here to slay. Letting the fashion world know that they are a fashion force combined, Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 26, made a super stylish entry at the Dior fashion show in Paris on Monday.

Elaborating on the couple's look from the fashion show, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a solid olive green dress with baggy sleeves and a pleated embellishment. However, the highlight of the dress was the black belt which PeeCee cinched on her waist. Coming to the lady's man, Nick, on the other hand, looked chic in a black leather jacket with a huge shimmering leaf embellishment on it. Jonas was seen pairing the same with chinos and shoes.

Have a look at NickYanka's viral pictures from the fashion show below:

A few days ago, PeeCee’s Instagram post, along with Nick Jonas added fuel to her never-ending pregnancy rumours. In the image, Priyanka Chopra could be seen wrapping her arms around hubby Nick, who was spotted touching her belly.