Priyanka Chopra bags the front row seat at New York Fashion Week

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. Every time she steps out of her house, the lady knows what suits her the best and makes the right choice with regards to her sartorial pick. She’s one gem from showbiz who's a fashionista and there’s no denying to it. The desi girl was quite busy past few days as she was seen promoting her Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic that will make it to Netflix on February 28. Well, without a second thought, PeeCee is making the right amount of noise and the former Miss World recently added one more feather to her hat as she attended the New York Fashion Week.

Well, as usual, the Quantico babe looked fashionable but it was her spot which grabbed our attention. The actress was seen sitting in the front row of Michael Kors Fall 2019 runway at the New York Fashion Week 2019. Not just this, she was also seen cheering the models and her designer buddy, Michael Kors. Talking about PeeCee's look she opted for a skirt themed suit in grey with a black turtle neck top. Her getup looked edgier with the help of those skinny black stockings and boots. Bravo!

An excited Priyanka also shared a picture on her Instagram account posing with the super designer, Michael Kors. Priyanka is going places...