Rushabh Dhruv June 27 2019, 7.29 pm June 27 2019, 7.29 pm

Priyanka Chopra is currently having a ball of a time in Paris with hubby Nick Jonas. The couple is not vacationing in the city, but the two are actually there for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding and boy it is PeeCee who is serving us some uber fashion goals. We know how Priyanka loves to experiment when it comes to style and she's following the same rule abroad. Each and every day, the Quantico babe is bringing a style storm and as a fashion-obsessed portal, we are loving it.

While browsing the web, we bumped into a fan page of PeeCee which had created a collage of the actor and three of her stunning looks. Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, in the first picture we see Priyanka acing a stripe-on-stripe look, then we see her in a white ensemble and in a blush pink blazer and matching skirt. Nick, on the other hand, in each frame looks dapper in his casual attire.

Have a look at the pictures of Priyanka and Nick below:

Out of the three, we love PeeCee in the Victoria Beckham ensemble. The strappy plunging neckline top paired with matching pants is simple and elegant. Not to miss the Dior bag. Take some style cues from Priyanka now.

Priyanka Chopra is a force to reckon with! The actress not only has a carved a niche for herself in Bollywood, she's slaying it in West too.