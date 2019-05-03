Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ sparkling feather bag ain’t light when it comes to the price tag

Rushabh Dhruv May 03 2019, 12.28 pm May 03 2019, 12.28 pm

Priyanka Chopra’s name is synonymous to global domination. In a career spanning over almost 17 years, the former Miss World has achieved great heights in showbiz that her peers can only dream of. Apart from this, talking about her love life, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make headlines almost every day. The latest one being when the couple attended Billboard Music Awards 2019. During the event, #NickYanka shared a kiss and man, the internet couldn't stop talking about it. Also known to be quite a fashionable pair, PeeCee and Nick did not upset the fashion critics as they dressed to perfection for the awards night.

That being said, we loved every bit of what Priyanka wore at Billboard Music Awards 2019. Right from her Zuhair Murad belted dress, earrings, hairdo, Tiffany and Co. neckpiece to her lip colour, overall, the Quantico babe twinkled her way to the glory. But one thing in particular which grabbed our attention was her tiny Swarovski bag with feathers from the house of Marzook which was just WOW. A little research on the web and we could find the price of PeeCee's sparkling bag. And without any surprise, it costs a BOMB. The crystal themed bag is sold online at a hefty price of $3620 which is Rs 2,51,000 approx. *fainted*

Have a look at Priyanka's pricey orb bag below:

View this post on Instagram Backstage 😎 #priyankachopra #nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on May 1, 2019 at 6:59pm PDT

Just in case, you do not believe us, here's the proof:

We are now excited to see what Priyanka Chopra will wear in the upcoming MET Gala 2019 alongside hubby Nick Jonas. Recently in an interaction with ET, Nick had said, "To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the MET Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her. So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine." So basically, hubby dearest is all aiming to make his wife look splendid this year! All the best guys!!!