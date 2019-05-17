Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate Cannes queen in a pantsuit?

Rushabh Dhruv May 17 2019, 8.46 pm May 17 2019, 8.46 pm

After the supreme MET Gala 2019, it’s time for ten days of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019. The film festival, which is one of the most sought-after events, started with a bang on 14th May, 2019. Indian beauties are not lagging behind in prepping for the gala event and are setting the event on fire. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, and Priyanka Chopra already showed us what fashion is on the red carpet. But apart from the regular red carpet, our Indian divas also attended other events on the French Riviera. For those events, we did notice quite a similarity in our Bollywood ladies' style statements. And it's their love for pantsuits.

Let's dig in more and see who stole the show in a pantsuit:

Priyanka Chopra

She is surely onto global domination. As for her debut year, PeeCee chose an underwhelming sparkly dress, but then to attend the screening of a documentary film 5B, the actress chose an all-white ensemble. Quite frankly, we loved Priyanka's movie look more than her red carpet look. Elaborating on her white look, PeeCee chose a pleated pantsuit along with a cape. The Quantico babe's modern take on pantsuit was a hit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's bow themed dress for the red carpet was too funny to be true, but her Day 2 look was all about striking it back. DP, for her second day there, was all about blue and white striped Loewe pantsuit that she complemented with a pair of bright orange heels by Stuart Weitzman. The picture posted by the leggy lass on social media saw her teaming up her pantsuit with a pair of uber cool glares and lord, she looks drop-dead gorgeous!

Kangana Ranaut

Here comes the QUEEN we all need to bow down to! For one of the events at Cannes, Kangana wore a glamorous pantsuit. Getting edgy, Kangana opted for a beige corset teamed with a power pantsuit in black. We love how her pants are baggy from beneath and the drama of the design. Ranaut definitely reminded us all that pants can be just as chic as a dress, especially when worn together. Kangana also delivered a speech at the India Pavilion at the 72nd edition of the ongoing prestigious gala. On the occasion, spoke about her journey, the changes in the industry, the need to take care of technicians and her idea of nationalism and more. Kudos to this brave soul!

So who is your favourite? Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Cannes 2019!