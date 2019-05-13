Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ latest outing is never going out of style!

Rushabh Dhruv May 13 2019, 11.20 pm May 13 2019, 11.20 pm

Global icon Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction! Every time she steps out of her house, the lady knows what suits her the best and makes the right choice with regards to her sartorial pick. She’s one fashionista and there’s no denying it. Recently, the desi girl sashayed the pink carpet at the recently concluded MET Gala alongside hubby Nick Jonas and boy we were impressed. Right from experimenting with her looks to even grabbing a front row seat at New York Fashion Week, PeeCee has been a style inspo to many. But with this, we should not miss the fact that how Priyanka has always been a backbone to her husband Nick Jonas.

Talking about the gone by weekend, Priyanka and Nick again snatched the limelight as the pair stepped out to support the Jonas Brothers for their performance on the Saturday Night Live show in New York City. The Baywatch actor stunned in a satin suit blazer paired with a shiny skirt which featured a thigh-high slit which flashed her sexy legs. To add more glam appeal to her overall look, she completed it with a pair of PVC Plexi pumps by Gianvito Rossi and carried an Asher box bag by Yuzefi. Her dewy makeup and red-orange lip swatch worked wonders. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a huge stripe tee paired along with comfy ink toned pants and a long coat.

Have a look at the couple picture below and take style notes ASAP:

A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala alongside Nick. Almost a year later, the pair were engaged in July 2018 after two months of dating. They tied the knot last December with an extravagant wedding back home in India.