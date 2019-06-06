Antara Kashyap June 06 2019, 12.22 pm June 06 2019, 12.22 pm

Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be a global icon, but she is still our desi girl at heart. The Baywatch actor has proved to be a triple threat not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Moreover, her appearances in some of the world's biggest events such as the Met Gala, The Oscars, The Golden Globes or the Cannes Film Festival have proved that PeeCee has achieved it all in terms of being a global fashionista. From Ralph Lauren to Michael Kors to Prabal Gurung and Fendi, Priyanka has adorned the creations of some of the most renowned international designers. But when it comes to her latest cover for an international magazine InStyle, PeeCee chose to represent the Indian culture.

The actress took to Instagram to talk about her absolute love for sarees. She wrote, "Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one." On the cover of the magazine, Priyanka was seen wearing a beige saree with intricate golden artwork by Tarun Tahiliani. She thanked Tahiliani on Instagram and wrote #ProudDesi.

Tarun Tahiliani was not the only designer to have been featured in the international magazine. Priyanka also sported a Sabyasachi olive green ruffled saree with a revealing blouse and a red and white lehenga by Anita Dongre teamed with a Chanel blouse. She accessorised her look with a ring, a necklace and a traditional pearl belt by Anita Dongre.

This is the first time that a US-based magazine has featured Indian attire on its cover, an achievement only someone of Priyanka's stature can pull off. Needless to say, Priyanka Chopra leaves no chance to make us feel like one #ProudDesi.