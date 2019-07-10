Rushabh Dhruv July 10 2019, 8.22 pm July 10 2019, 8.22 pm

Bollywood and fashion go hand-in-hand and there's no doubt about it! Another thing to be noted is that fashion never fades but, at the same time, is also not constant. For example, if today a particular trend is on top of the charts, tomorrow it might be at the bottom. In a nutshell, in an attempt to look stylish one also needs to keep in mind; the ongoing trends. And when we talk about trends, Bollywood celebs are the one who comes on our mind first. We have, multiple times, informed you how our B-town babes love to flaunt expensive couture, bags, heels and what not.

That being said, we are here today to take you on an expensive style tour and show you a few celebs who have always flaunted the costliest gem. So, let's get started!

Priyanka Chopra

This might be a little bit old, but it's our favourite. As Priyanka Chopra at Billboard Music Awards 2019 looked fabulous. Right from her Zuhair Murad belted dress, earrings, hairdo, Tiffany and Co. neckpiece to the lip colour, overall, the Quantico babe twinkled her way to the glory. But one thing in particular which grabbed our attention was her tiny Swarovski bag with feathers from the house of Marzook. A little research on the web and we could find the price of PeeCee's sparkling bag. And, without any surprise, it costs a BOMB. The crystal themed bag is sold online at a hefty price of $3620 which is Rs 2,51,000 approx.

Alia Bhatt

Up next is the Gully Boy actress Alia Bhatt in a black blazer dress with shiny magenta details on the sleeves. However, it was her glossy 'for walking' printed leather knee-length boots that caught our attention. From the house of Off White, the sexy looking boots come with quite a massive price tag which is not at all budget-friendly. Sold online at a cost of Euro 1200 which is INR 95k. EXPENSIVE AF!

Malaika Arora

What better sight than a Bollywood babe in a saree. A while ago, Malaika was seen in a floral themed nine-yard from the house of Rohit Bal at Sonam Kapoor's birthday bash. The saree was from the designer's Guldastah collection which made the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl look nothing less than royal. A maang tika, a statement neck piece and subtle makeup; is how the actress rounded her look. Now, after looking at the gorgeous saree, you might desire to make it part of your wardrobe. But wait... as the price of the same may shatter your dream. The Rohit Bal red and golden saree is sold online at a price of Rs 1.25 lakh.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut might, as usual, be embroiled into a streak of controversies, but let's not talk about it here. Kang, recently at the Judgmentall Hai Kya song launch event, ditched Ethnic and went for western instead. For the event, Ranaut opted for a thigh-high slit mint green dress from Ermanno Scervino. Well, coming to the best part, the outfit the Queen actress was seen donning is being sold online for 3,532 euros. A few taps on the calculator and the number we got was Rs. 2,70,000 approx. BOOM!

Anushka Sharma

Last but not least is actress Anushka Sharma, who has been a constant lover of Fendi bag. Time and again she has been clicked at the airport with a tote bag she swears by. Common she is the wife of captain Virat Kohli and nothing is expensive for her. And just in case, if you are planning to splurge on Sharma's expensive tote... wait for a second as it is way too pricey. The bag is sold online for Rs. 1.40 lakhs.

Lastly, if you combine the price of all the spends mentioned above of the Bollywood divas, it roughly comes at Rs 10 lakh. Feeling broke, aren't you?