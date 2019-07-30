Rushabh Dhruv July 30 2019, 11.30 pm July 30 2019, 11.30 pm

Priyanka Chopra’s name is synonymous to global domination. In a career spanning over almost 17 years, the former Miss World has achieved great heights in showbiz that her peers can only dream of. Apart from this, talking about her love life, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make headlines almost every single day. A glimpse at Nickyanka's Instagram game, and it spells in-love, luxuries, fashionable and what not. Recently, it was Priyanka Chopra who took to her social media account and shared a cosy picture which featured her alongside hubby Nick. Well, not only the intimacy between the two but the highlight of the photo was PeeCee's super hot bikini.

Elaborating on the same, Priyanka on the yacht with Nick was seen donning a blush pink bikini from the house of Norma Kamali. A little research on the web and then hitting a few taps on the calculator, we know the cost of PeeCee's sexy outfit. And well it's just for the elites. The Bill Bra with Rhinestone is sold online at a whopping cost of $610 (Rs. 42,000) whereas the Bill Embellished Stretch Tulle Bikini Brief comes with a price tag of $645 (Rs.44,400). But that's not it if you are willing to add a touch of sophistication to your bikini look, there are gloves with Rhinestones available too which costs around $485 (Rs. 33,000). Totaling it all, our desi girl's bikini is priced at Rs. 1,19,400 (approx).

In case you do not believe us, here's the proof:

And here's the original photo featuring Priyanka in the pink bikini:

View this post on Instagram My 💓 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

We would rather go on a family vacation to an exotic locale with that much of sum. Talking about Priyanka, she's rich, fabulous and a fashionista. So splurging on a pricey bikini is so ordinary for her.