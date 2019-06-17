Rushabh Dhruv June 17 2019, 6.47 pm June 17 2019, 6.47 pm

Priyanka Chopra is living the best time of her life after marrying Nick Jonas. Every time the actor steps out of her house, she makes sure that every fashion critic out there goes WOW. She’s one fashionista who loves to experiment and there's no doubt about it. Right from making a mark with a unique look at this year's MET red carpet to making everyone ogle at her during Cannes 2019, PeeCee is here to slay. Going by a few viral pictures, PeeCee was papped abroad on the street with hubby Nick Jonas and as usual, she proved that 'orange is the new black.'

Elaborating on her look, PeeCee's stylish outing comprised of an easy breezy orange number perfect as per the season. Wearing quite a flashy hue, the Quantico babe's shirt dress was from the house of Hellessy. We love how the desi girl's pick was chic and at the same time in vogue. But as usual, we are here not here to serve you the done and dusted style news, there's more to the tale. Well, we know Priyanka adores all things expensive when it comes to outfits, but you'll be shocked to know the cost of her overall look. After crawling the web, we got to know not only the price of her dress but eventually her entire look. Right from her dress to the boots, the overall cost of PeeCee's look is 2 lakhs.

Have a look at PeeCee and Nick's pictures below:

View this post on Instagram These expressions ☺️ #priyankachopra #nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on Jun 15, 2019 at 7:47pm PDT

Here's the proof: