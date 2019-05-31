Rushabh Dhruv May 31 2019, 7.17 pm May 31 2019, 7.17 pm

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is living the best time of her life. Every time she steps out of her house, the Quantico girl exactly knows what suits her the best and makes the right choice in fashion. She’s one fashionista who loves to experiment and there's no doubt about it. Right from sashaying down MET 2019 red carpet in a risky attire, impressing style critics with her Cannes debut to even grabbing a front row seat in New York fashion week, PeeCee is here to slay. This time, PeeCee was spotted in London alongside hubby Nick Jonas and the two looked uber chic.

Priyanka, for the date night with Nick, was seen opting for an all-white look. Dressed in a turtle neck feather knit dress, courtesy David Koma, the desi girl looked stylish. To break the monotony of her all-white look, Priyanka picked a black waist belt from the same collection. Nick, on the other hand, looked handsome in a blue shirt paired with black pants. Well, you know how much we love to search for the cost of celebrity couture, this time was no different. After crawling the web, we came to know how pricey PeeCee's chic dress is. The fringey number is sold online at a price tag of $650 (INR 45,000 approx).

Have a look at the picture of NickYanka below:

Just in case you need proof, here it is: