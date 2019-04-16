Ranveer Singh flaunts a pair of wild shades and we know how much it costs!

Rushabh Dhruv April 16 2019, 4.40 pm April 16 2019, 4.40 pm

Ranveer Singh is BFFs with fashion. If there is one star from Bollywood who can do anything and everything, it has to be the Gully Boy. Apart from taking the industry by storm with his powerful performances, Singh's stylish affair has always impressed the fashion critics. Be it an awards night, getting papped at a dubbing studio in the city to just chilling, Ranveer packs a fashionable storm each and every time he steps out of his home. But if you thought that Ranveer is just fascinated with colourful attires, wait till you check out his equally outrageous sunglasses collection. Well, sorry to disappoint, but here we are not going to show you Singh's full-fledged sunglasses collection, but let's talk about a pair of reflectors he wore recently.

Levelling up his fashion game, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account and shared a stylish picture of his. Decked from head to toe in colorful attire which comprised of a turtle neck black tee, coat, and a pair of multi-coloured floral pants, the Padmaavat star looked ah-mazing. His gelled hair-do and sexy beard added quirkiness to his overall look. But what grabbed our attention was his cat-eye themed reflectors. Of late, the actor has been wearing wildest pair of sunglasses and this one screams WOW. A little research on the web and we found a similar looking glasses which are pocket-friendly. While the sunglasses Singh is seen wearing are sold online, we've given you an alternative to shop. The pair of shades are sold online at rupees three thousand approx. Have a look:

Here's your way to look like Ranveer:

It's summer and if you are the one who is looking for a sassy pair of sunglasses to amp up your look, Ranveer Singh serves as the perfect inspiration. Too cool Baba!

