Ranveer Singh wears Prada! The Gully Boy's hat is too costly to be in our shopping bag

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

Ranveer Singh is one actor from Bollywood who can get full marks when it comes to fashion. Over the past few years, just like how his career has tasted a lot of success, his quirky styles have also witnessed a boom. Many might not connect with the over-the-top ensembles he wears all the time, but that's him, LOUD and so freaking PROUD. From the past few days, apart from his bright printed attires, another thing that we've noticed is his new favourite accessory: the Prada hat!

Trust us after the Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton fever in Bollywood, we are glad that Ranveer is bringing some changes in the style department with his not-so-usual hat. The Gully Boy has been wearing the black hat like a style pro and we love him for doing so. Being a Ranveer fan, you may want to stock this hat in your wardrobe, but wait, this cute little headgear is not at all budget friendly. Selling online at $362 i.e. INR 26k, we bet it's a huge amount to splurge on just a tiny hat. Such hats remind us of Irish farmers, fishermen, soldiers in war straight from the 1990s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 6, 2019 at 7:38am PST

View this post on Instagram Ladka aeda main, jhukane par bhi na jhuka A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Feb 4, 2019 at 8:52am PST

26k is surely a huge amount for us, but for Ranveer who has been giving us back-to-back hits, this will be a cheap deal. Ya, we know your dream to cover up like Ranveer just got shattered.

Also, we feel that this move of Ranveer covering his head with a hat can be a way to hide is curly locks which he will be seen flaunting in his next film '83 where he plays ace cricketer Kapil Dev.