image
  3. Fashion
Ranveer Singh wears Prada! The Gully Boy's hat is too costly to be in our shopping bag

Fashion

Ranveer Singh wears Prada! The Gully Boy's hat is too costly to be in our shopping bag

Gully Boy Ranveer Singh's black Prada hat is an expensive affair!

back
BollywoodEntertainmentfashionGully Boylifestylepradaranveer singhRanveer Singh Style
nextPlagiarism in Pink: Hina Khan called out by Diet Sabya for her latest threads

within