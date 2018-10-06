Ranveer Singh's Vogue cover shoot is simply divine!

Actor Ranveer Singh has always made headlines with regards to his upcoming films or due to his impending marriage with Deepika Padukone. But this time, the lad has grabbed eyeballs thanks to his latest photoshoot for Vogue. The results of the photoshoot are simply on fire. The chemistry between Ranveer and Sara Sampaio, an international model, known as a Victoria Secret Angel is setting our screens ablaze.
Riding high. Catch Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) and Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio/@lionsny) in our 11th Anniversary issue.
Pictures from the photoshoot are sure to keep you staring at them. They’re too hot to handle. From florals, bling and colour combos done right, every element is pieced together effortlessly.
Welcome to the age of Blurred Lines. Catch Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) and Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio/@thelionsny) on the cover of our 11th Anniversary issue channeling 'the new neutral'.
The cover of the magazine too is full of colour and oomph! Ranveer's front-open robe is his salient feature while Sara charms with her voluptuous presence. The two are sure to keep you fixed on them with their scorching chemistry.
Rainbow nation. Catch Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) and Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio/@lionsny) in our 11th Anniversary issue.
In fact, in one of the pictures we see both of them wearing rainbow themed attires, making us wonder, whether the issue will be celebrating the scrapping of Section 377!
Top form. Catch Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) in our 11th Anniversary issue.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s next, Simmba starring Sara Ali Khan alongside. The movie will hit the theatres on December 28, 2018.