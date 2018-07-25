image
  3. Fashion
Neha Dhupia’s roomy style picks are adding fuel to rumours that she's preggers?

Fashion

Neha Dhupia’s roomy style picks are adding fuel to rumours that she's preggers?

It’s strange, but Neha Dhupia’s recent sartorial outings have done nothing to squash her pregnancy rumours!

back
Angad Bedibaggy clothingBollywoodEntertainmentfashionGossiplifestyleNeha DhupiaPregnantRumoursstyle
nextBikini, top and a skirt; Shama Sikander curates three different styles from one piece of cloth

within