Neha Dhupia’s roomy style picks are adding fuel to rumours that she's preggers?

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.50 pm April 09 2019, 4.50 pm

Everyone got a shock when Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi secretly got married recently. There was no showsha, and the nuptials were held at a Gurudwara in Noida. Only Neha and Angad’s parents were present to bless the couple. It was surprising because the two reportedly began dating only a few months back.

Just after their marriage, rumours of the actress being pregnant started doing the rounds. However, her father Pradeep Singh Dhupia dismissed the rumours. Recently, even Angad said in an interview with Zoom that as a couple they would share the information when they wanted to.

But amidst the rumours of Neha’s pregnancy, we can’t help but notice the change in her fashion outings. She seems to be wearing a lot of roomy and baggy clothes off late. In most cases, celebs would have proved the rumours wrong in some way or the other. And dressing up in a sexy, body hugging outfit is one of the easiest ways to do so, but that has not happened. As Neha’s closet seems to be dominated by attire which are larger than life (saw what we did there?).

Of course, it’s her choice to wear anything which suits her taste, but the sudden change has not gone unnoticed.