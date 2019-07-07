Rushabh Dhruv July 07 2019, 3.23 pm July 07 2019, 3.23 pm

Bollywood and fashion go hand in hand, and one of the first few names that pop on our mind when we think of an Indian designer is, without a doubt, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Sabyasachi, who started his weaving career in the year 1999, has been impressing one and all with his talent across the globe. He is also the man behind Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma's delicate yet alluring wedding outfits. But then as they say - at times even the perfect ones make mistakes and so did the designer.

It so happened that on Friday, maybe unintentionally, Sabyasachi, on his official Instagram account, posted a piece that talked about how overdressed, caked with make-up and armoured with jewellery women are 'wounded'. Further, the same piece also mentioned how such women shine for the world but in reality, are bleeding from within. Sabyasachi's post irked a lot of people and he was at the receiving end of criticism.

Have a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram #Sabyasachi #ParadiseLost #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @sabyasachijewelry A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Jul 5, 2019 at 8:10am PDT

The objectional post that intended to be an endorsement for the celebrity designer's jewellery line, was tagged misogynistic, ignorant and sexist by the netizens. Well, it seems like all the backlash affected the designer, as taking to his social media, Sabyasachi Mukherjee issued an apology.

Here's the official apology post by Sabyasachi below:

The designer stated that the post was 'intended as a message of love and empathy and a call to look beyond exterior appearances,' which wasn't articulated correctly.