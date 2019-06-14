Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the representatives in the annual Animal Ball 2019 held on Thursday. The Animal Ball is a charity event hosted by The Elephant Family, founded by Mike Shand, the brother of Princess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. The event brings together the biggest names in fashion around the world to create animal-themed masterpieces. All proceeds from the charity go to the conservation of the animal kingdom. Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre and Gaurav Gupta were the designers that represented India in the global event. However the biggest news is, not only did Sabyasachi meet Prince of Wales, but the prince wore Sabyasachi's work at the event!
Every designer had to create a mask based on an animal. Sabyasachi Mukherjee created the Royal Bengal Tiger mask, which is also his brand's insignia. This bejewelled mask was deep crimson in colour. He also made another version of the mask in black which was chosen by the Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the hosts of the event. Sabyasachi took to Instagram to document this major Royal encounter.
His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in the Sabyasachi Tiger Mask for the Animal Ball 2019 presented by Elephant Family. @clarencehouse @theroyalfamily @theanimalball @elephantfamily @gertyelephant @houseofwaris Photo courtesy: @sebochnak #Sabyasachi #AnimalBall2019 #ElephantFamily #ClarenceHouse #TheRoyalFamily @theroyalfamily #TheWorldOfSabyasachi
The other designers too, shined in the event. Anita Dongre created an exquisitely designed elephant mask, which is her fashion line's emblem. The details featured motifs which were similar to the ones in her bridal lehenga. Gaurav Gupta created the Hummingbird Infinity Mask, in the honour of the hummingbird, "the messenger of hope and jubilation" according to Gupta.
#Sneakpeak of an intricately detailed Royal Bengal Tiger mask in the making. Created by the genius @sabyasachiofficial for the #animalball2019. ✨
@anitadongre’s intricately detailed and delicate mask design for the #animalball2019. Check out our story now for why @anitadongre chose the majestic elephant 🐘
The Humming Bird Infinity Mask . We are thrilled to announce our association with @theanimalball - which is to take place at The Royal Residence in London hosted by The Prince of Wales and The Dutchess of Cornwall. It is the biggest Conservation x Fashion Event in London’s calendar. This event aims to bring the top fashion houses of the world together—where they pledge and join forces to solve human-animal conflict and raise funds towards animal conservation. The humming bird is a messenger of hope and jubilation. Seen here, a custom made mask designed by #GauravGupta that will be showcased at the Royal Residence this summer. Repost . . . @theanimalball Striking birds with iridescent feathers... This #hummingbird headpiece design is of course the masterwork of @gauravguptaofficial, who describes the hummingbird as a “messenger of hope and jubilation”. We cannot wait to see these stunning masks adorn guests at the @animalball2019.
The Animal Ball 2019 was held on the 13th of June 2019 at The Royal Residence in London and hosted by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. It is the biggest Conservation x Fashion Event in London’s calendar.Read More