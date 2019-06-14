Antara Kashyap June 14 2019, 11.41 pm June 14 2019, 11.41 pm

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the representatives in the annual Animal Ball 2019 held on Thursday. The Animal Ball is a charity event hosted by The Elephant Family, founded by Mike Shand, the brother of Princess Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. The event brings together the biggest names in fashion around the world to create animal-themed masterpieces. All proceeds from the charity go to the conservation of the animal kingdom. Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre and Gaurav Gupta were the designers that represented India in the global event. However the biggest news is, not only did Sabyasachi meet Prince of Wales, but the prince wore Sabyasachi's work at the event!

Every designer had to create a mask based on an animal. Sabyasachi Mukherjee created the Royal Bengal Tiger mask, which is also his brand's insignia. This bejewelled mask was deep crimson in colour. He also made another version of the mask in black which was chosen by the Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the hosts of the event. Sabyasachi took to Instagram to document this major Royal encounter.

The other designers too, shined in the event. Anita Dongre created an exquisitely designed elephant mask, which is her fashion line's emblem. The details featured motifs which were similar to the ones in her bridal lehenga. Gaurav Gupta created the Hummingbird Infinity Mask, in the honour of the hummingbird, "the messenger of hope and jubilation" according to Gupta.

Check out the exquisite designs by the three designers: