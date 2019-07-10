Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee landed in a fresh controversy after opining that an ‘overdressed’, ‘caked with makeup’ woman is, in all probability, ‘wounded’. He added that these women ‘shine for the world’ but in reality, are ‘bleeding inside silently’. His post didn’t go down well with a lot of people who expressed their displeasure on social media. Many termed it as a ‘stupid blanket statement’ and went on to bash him severely with their comments. Immediately after which, the designer posted a public apology. And in the following post, he justified his comments saying that there are many women who use fashion and beauty for ‘retail therapy’ to fill in the voids in their lives.
Through his lengthy post, he shared that we, as a society, fail to understand that at times people use ‘tacky’ or ‘inappropriate’ clothing choices as ‘coping mechanisms to put on a brave front to make up for the lack of a support system’. He added that the ‘true essence’ of his post was to urge people to stop being judgmental about personal clothing choices, which could be a ‘manifestation of internal anguish’. He continued saying that he himself fell prey to depression as a teen for as long as seven years.
Take a look at Sabyasachi’s controversial post here:
“I found my coping mechanism through radical clothing choices. I was sneered at and bullied, but it helped me find my way again,” he continued. It appears that the deep thoughts behind his post were to promote his new jewellery brand, based on the Tagore short story Monihara, which tells the story of a woman channelling her personal issues into an obsession with jewellery. Further adding that those in power should not shun social responsibilities, he said that he put up the post in an attempt to invite debate about how beauty and fashion can create a net positive in the world.
Here’s the designer’s latest post:
I thought a lot about whether to post this, but sometimes it is important to set the record straight and get the right message across. Having been in the fashion industry for over 20 years, I have encountered it firsthand and commented about it in many of my interviews - how, while many women use fashion and beauty for joy and self-expression, others use it as ‘retail therapy’ to fill in the gaps and voids in their lives. We, as a society, often get extremely judgemental about peoples’ clothing choices, calling them ‘overdressed’ or ‘tacky’ or ‘inappropriate’. We fail to understand that maybe some are using these as coping mechanisms to put on a brave front to make up for the lack of a support system. The true essence of the post was to ask people to be aware, empathetic, and not judgemental of peoples’ personal clothing choices, which could be a manifestation of their internal anguish. One of the bigger issues in society today, that very few people address, is mental health, and a little bit of awareness, empathy and kindness go a long way in acknowledging it. I have coped with crippling depression as a teenager for 7 years. I found my coping mechanism through radical clothing choices.I was sneered at and bullied, but it helped me find my way again. When I was creating this jewellery collection, I referred to Tagore’s ‘Monihara’ because it talks about these issues, which are sadly more relevant today. And I, for one, have never shied away from speaking about uncomfortable truths, no matter how disruptive it might be for my personal gain. Because when power is given, social responsibility should not be shunned. The mistake, however, was to use the reference as a blanket statement, as sometimes when we are passionate about an issue, we end up becoming overzealous and hence, tone deaf. My sincere apologies for that. The original post (however flawed) was put up to invite introspection and debate about how love, sensitivity and compassion, alongside expressions of art, beauty and fashion can create a net positive in the world. I invite everyone to democratically join this debate. Regards, Sabyasachi
This isn't the first time that Mukherjee has gotten himself into controversies. Earlier, it was his statement about the younger generation not knowing how to wear a saree that called for a lot of backlashes. Looks like Mr Mukherjee is a favourite of controversies.