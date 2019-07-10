Darshana Devi July 10 2019, 11.46 am July 10 2019, 11.46 am

Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee landed in a fresh controversy after opining that an ‘overdressed’, ‘caked with makeup’ woman is, in all probability, ‘wounded’. He added that these women ‘shine for the world’ but in reality, are ‘bleeding inside silently’. His post didn’t go down well with a lot of people who expressed their displeasure on social media. Many termed it as a ‘stupid blanket statement’ and went on to bash him severely with their comments. Immediately after which, the designer posted a public apology. And in the following post, he justified his comments saying that there are many women who use fashion and beauty for ‘retail therapy’ to fill in the voids in their lives.

Through his lengthy post, he shared that we, as a society, fail to understand that at times people use ‘tacky’ or ‘inappropriate’ clothing choices as ‘coping mechanisms to put on a brave front to make up for the lack of a support system’. He added that the ‘true essence’ of his post was to urge people to stop being judgmental about personal clothing choices, which could be a ‘manifestation of internal anguish’. He continued saying that he himself fell prey to depression as a teen for as long as seven years.

Take a look at Sabyasachi’s controversial post here:

“I found my coping mechanism through radical clothing choices. I was sneered at and bullied, but it helped me find my way again,” he continued. It appears that the deep thoughts behind his post were to promote his new jewellery brand, based on the Tagore short story Monihara, which tells the story of a woman channelling her personal issues into an obsession with jewellery. Further adding that those in power should not shun social responsibilities, he said that he put up the post in an attempt to invite debate about how beauty and fashion can create a net positive in the world.

Here’s the designer’s latest post: