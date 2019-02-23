Sabyasachi Mukherji will have a rewarding year ahead, predicts Ganesha

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 3.25 pm April 09 2019, 3.25 pm

So, let’s talk about fashion in India. One of the first few names that pop up is that of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Who is he? Sabyasachi is an Indian fashion designer from Kolkata. He pretty much started his career in the year 1999, and since then, he’s been selling awesome designer merchandise under the label of Sabyasachi. He closely works with Bollywood too, but, who doesn’t know that? Lol! Sabyasachi has designed costumes for Bollywood films such as Guzaarish, Baabul, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Raavan, and English Vinglish. Not just that, this super-cool guys is one of the Associate Designer Members of Fashion Design Council of India and the youngest board member of the National Museum of Indian Cinema.

Sabyasachi Mukherji is going to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd of February. What does the future hold for him? Read on to see what Ganesha says:

Astrological Analysis:

Rahu is in the 6th house and Ketu is in the 12th house, as per astrology. Around the end of March, Rahu and Ketu will be in the 5th and 11th houses respectively. Jupiter will be in the 10th house for most of the months in 2019, while Saturn will be in the 11th house until the end of 2019.

What does all that mean? Well, after ending the year 2018 on a high note (all the star weddings, you know!), he will again roll up his sleeves and get started on his new clothes’ designs with more focus and commitment. In and around February 2019, he will create some fab fresh and unique designs, which will be pretty unconventional. These new designs will get popular across the world. TBH, we can’t wait!

During 2019, his popularity, net worth and the financial valuation of his brand will grow and get bigger than last year. Sweet! March onwards he will be in the limelight and will get a hell lot of coverage in media circles. Also, prep up to welcome a new Sabyasachi line of fashion with lots of glitz and glamour. This will definitely keep him busy with fashion shows. Great income? Obviously, duh! Some cool new contracts or deals may come his way.

The phase between March and May 2019 will keep him quite busy, and he may need to travel a lot. In June and July 2019, he may take a break from his work and spend more quality time at home with his family members. Sabyasachi will bond well with his parents and sister. Aww! During this phase, he may choose to stay away from public appearances and paparazzi.

Well, come August 2019, he will be ready with another line of fashion. In September 2019, he may come out with some exquisite designs, which will win him wide international appreciation. He doesn’t know how to stop, does he? Anyway, he will resume public appearances in order to promote his work. And not just work, he will also promote various causes which he believes in. Get ready to see him involve himself in charitable work. Moreover, he will steer clear of the different maddening controversies.

Sabyasachi Mukherji will have a clean public image. In November 2019, he may get some important international award for his contribution to fashion. However, at the year-end, he may get back to his shell and spend private time with few very close pals. On the whole, he can kiss hello to an awesome and rewarding year, professionally and personally. Besides, there won’t be any major health issue during the year. What else can you ask for? Cheers!