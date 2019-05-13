Sanya Malhotra channels flower power look

Shashi Sunny May 13 2019, 2.48 pm May 13 2019, 2.48 pm

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra of the curly locks has now made quite a mark for herself as an actor but, of late, she is impressing fashion watchers too. Her most recent foray in an orange-gold outfit with big volume hairdo with tons of golden tones styled by international hairstylist Joakin Roos set the ramp ablaze at a show in Delhi. Rashmi Virmani the show director said of the star performer, “Sanya more than matched up to the energy expected from her. All I had to tell Sanya was ‘just feel the music and let go on the ramp’ and she sure did!”

Virmani, who runs an agency called the Ramp is now busy directing hairstyling trunk shows in 12 cities including Kathmandu with a clutch of celebs. In Kolkata, the show stopper was the famous Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee while Bhumi Pednekar has been pencilled in for Jaipur, Rakulpreet for Faridabad and Sonam Bajwa for Jammu.”

Rashmi adds, “So far, we have done two shows with Sanya and Srabanti and both of them had totally different hair textures. Sanya’s hair is full of curls and frizz and has so much body while Srabanti had beautiful silken hair! Joakin was excited to style both because they were so different from each other. The theme was retro so Sanya was given a very seventies flower power look which she loved and Srabanti was given a traditional old-world look which she carried to perfection. The rest of the shows are yet to happen and we are all looking to see what looks are going to be given to Bhumi, Rakulpreet, Sonam and the others.”