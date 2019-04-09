image
  3. Fashion
Shah Rukh Khan now has a pair of 'cool' and inexpensive sneakers, thanks to Anand Ahuja

Fashion

Shah Rukh Khan now has a pair of 'cool' and inexpensive sneakers, thanks to Anand Ahuja

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and thanked Sonam Kapoor's hubby Anand Ahuja for gifting him the coolest sneakers ever.

back
anand ahujaBhaneBollywoodShah Rukh KhanSonam KapoorsrkVegNonVeg
nextSonali Bendre stuns in pastel hues on the cover of a fashion magazine, view pics

within