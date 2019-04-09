Shah Rukh Khan now has a pair of 'cool' and inexpensive sneakers, thanks to Anand Ahuja

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.20 pm April 09 2019, 3.20 pm

Sonam Kapoor’s big Punjabi wedding was one of the highlights of 2018. After dating each other for a few years, the stylish babe of Bollywood tied the knot with Delhi-based entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018. From serving couple goals with their lovey-dovey posts to balancing their work and personal life like a pro, the two flash unconventional couple goals each and every time. While the world knows that Sonam is a fashionista, very few are aware of what her better half Anand Ahuja does. FYI, Anand Ahuja is a businessman and owns the fashion label Bhane. He is also the one behind the store VegNonVeg, the first Indian imported shoe boutique. In case you follow Anand's IG account, it's always brewing with shoes, shoes and only shoes. Recently, we stumbled upon a tweet by Shah Rukh Khan in which we see King Khan thanking Ahuja for gifting him a pair of brand new kicks.

Sharing pictures of his new white and black sneakers, an excited SRK lauded Ahuja's gesture and called him kind. We crawled the internet and checked the price of the shoes. Surprisingly, the sneakers are affordable and are sold online for $180 to $200, i.e., INR 12k to 14k. If you ask us, yes we do feel that the kicks are not at all expensive and if you happen to be a sucker of cool shoes, then it's fine to splurge on them. On the comfort part, the sneakers come with midsole pods which adapts to your foot's natural movement. In short, these kicks have the most responsive cushioning your feet will ever get!

How sweet is this from @purevnv now I have been geared & dressed for the whole year by these gifts from my friend @anandahuja Thank u so much. It’s very kind of u & these r the coolest sneakers I have ever seen. Have to come to ur store soonest! pic.twitter.com/ylnzfJtgML — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 8, 2019

If you are wondering why Anand Ahuja gifted SRK sneakers, seems like for promotions. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan was also part of Anand and Sonam’s wedding and King Khan had a gala time dancing with the bride and groom.

On the professional front, SRK's last stint on the silver screen was Aanand L Rai’s Zero which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.