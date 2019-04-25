  3. Fashion
Shalini Passi’s passion for art

Fashion

Shalini Passi’s passion for art

Shalini Passi talks about her foundation The Shalini Passi Art Foundation.

back
Bose KrishnamachariDayanita Singhsanjana kapoorShalini PassiSubodh Gupta
nextMalaika Arora and Manish Malhotra turn Ashish Soni’s curated evening memorable

within