Shalini Passi’s passion for art

Shashi Sunny April 26 2019, 4.44 pm April 26 2019, 4.44 pm

The Shalini Passi Art Foundation has already been incredibly busy this year, but it's just the start of a packed program of events ahead says the stunning Shalini, who along with businessman Sanjay Passi are known to be among Delhi’s classiest hosts. Often seen at Delhi’s fancy soirees, Shalini has now opted for a reclusive lifestyle and is busy with more meaningful pursuits like her art foundation.

Giving a peek into what is keeping her busy, Shalini says the foundation's mission to create a platform to encourage and promote emerging artists. “We will be hosting a performance piece by Meera George in May 2019. George represents a new generation of Indian artists for whom art has no national boundaries; with projects in Venice, Germany, France, and Japan, her installations and multi-media artworks have already received significant international recognition.

"Shalini ‘s foundation has got appreciation from the best of the art loving upper crust with the likes of Subodh Gupta, Sanjana Kapoor, Bose Krishnamachari , Dayanita Singh, gathering at her beautiful Golf Links home for her art soirees. Shalini says, “Stalwarts like Ranbir Kaleka , Mithu Sen ,Bharat Kher have been there to encourage the work my Foundation does. Kiran Nader was there for the launch for artist Mithu Sen’s performance of Lunch is Cancelled.”

With the art fraternity’s crème de la crème names showing up for the Foundation’s programme, it is little wonder that Shalini says, “I think the Foundation’s work is being well received. I find it very satisfying to see the love people have for art in its different forms.”

Additionally, Shalini is working on a number of lectures for the Foundation by eminent speakers from a range of artistic disciplines, including the eminent architect Bijoy Jain - founder of the award-winning Studio Mumbai, as well as planning a large-scale survey show to open at the end of the year, and a symposium to take place in December. She says the Foundation seems like the next logical step in her journey as an artist and a collector. “I am drawn to creativity. It’s what drives me,” she says. As I learned more about specific styles and movements in art my appreciation acquired a deeper meaning. I started my foundation to channelize this energy, and to create an initiative that would help develop and promote a contemporary Indian aesthetic. The idea is to offer a platform to young emerging artists, and create opportunities for them to experiment and expand their practice.

Thanks to Shalini’s consistent efforts, every Delhite who loves art can now look forward to some eclectic art exhibitions, curatorial walks and lectures.