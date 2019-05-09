  3. Fashion
SOTY 2: Here's Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashion report card, ahead of the release

Fashion

SOTY 2: Check out Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashion report card

Are the SOTY 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria fashionable? For the answer, read on

back
Ananya PandayBollywoodfashionkaran joharlifestyleSOTY 2Student of the Year 2tara sutariaTiger Shroff
nextMET Gala 2019 after party: The cost of Deepika Padukone's fur coat will weaken your wallet

within