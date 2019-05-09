SOTY 2: Check out Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria's fashion report card

Rushabh Dhruv May 09 2019, 4.50 pm May 09 2019, 4.50 pm

It's just a day to go till Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria hits the big screens. The film is a sequel to Karan Johar’s Student of the Year that featured and introduced Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid. The film was a massive success and gave us three of the most successful stars among the gen-next. Tiger Shroff has managed to leave a mark in the film industry with his martial art skills, thus, SOTY 2 can be termed as a huge Bollywood ticket for debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

Not to forget, right from the time the trailer of the movie was out it was a hit among fans. During the promotional spree of the movie, we've seen the trio putting their fashionable foot forward each and every time. So, before the 'young at heart' film hit the theatre on 10th May, let's take a look at how these stars faired with their style during the promotions time.

Black can't betray!

Starting from the left, we are crushing over Tara Sutaria's pearl themed jeans and off-shoulder top, but when we move ahead and take a look at Ananya and she is a style flop here. Focussing on Tiger, he looks decent in a pink tee paired along with a washed denim.

A bit over-the-top!

Don't we love it when Ranveer Singh goes out of the way and wears something exaggerated? The same was the case here with the SOTY 2 gang. Right from Tara's printed power separates to Ananya's blingy piece, its bookmark-worthy looks for sure. But the disappointment here is Tiger, due to his casual look.

Youngistan!

The SOTY 2 trio here is seen flashing some serious fashion goals. Right from Tara's denim-on-denim look, Ananya's choice of colour to Tiger balancing his style act with a printed shirt, ah-mazing is the word!

Travel in style!

This picture of the trio is from the airport and we love the fact how the actors did not go over-the-top while travelling. Casual and millennial it is and that's what we adore.

Oh la la!

Need we say more, look at the girls and you'll get the answer. A HIT for sure!

Tara is the winner!

You'll need to forget everything in this picture and just look at that super powerpuff skirt, courtesy Tara Sutaria. Nothing else matters as we crown her the millennial princess!

Tiger Shroff: 7/10 (for sticking to casuals and not experimenting much)

Ananya Panday: 8/10 (kudos for experimenting)

Tara Sutaria: 9/10 (brownie points for the Powerpuff skirt)