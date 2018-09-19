image
  3. Fashion
Style War: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor, who wore the lacy dress better?

Fashion

Style War: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor, who wore the lacy dress better?

back
Alia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentfashionlifestyleShraddha KapoorStyle WarZimmerman
nextHere's proof that Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam’s fashion meter is chalu!

within