Rushabh Dhruv June 10 2019, 7.34 pm June 10 2019, 7.34 pm

Deepika Padukone is surely a busy-bee these days. She has been busy shooting for Chhapaak. The leggy lass has also been shooting for a few advertisements. On Saturday night though, Deepika was clicked by our shutterbugs at the airport as she jetted off to the United Kingdom to be alongside hubby Ranveer Singh. FYI, Ranveer is shooting for his forthcoming flick '83, which is based on India's World Cup win in 1983 in England.

That being said, it was Deepika Padukone's airport look which grabbed many eyeballs. Fans on social media felt that DP's colourful style splash on the airport runway was inspired by Ranveer Singh. Elaborating on Deepika's airport outfit, the lady went the NEON way. An oversized coat paired with track pants from Off White is how she rounded her look. But wait... you know how we LOVE to search the web on everything fashionable. We did the same and crawled the internet to know the price of DP's neon coat just to be left shell shocked. It costs Rs 1 lakh 60 thousand, much beyond what we had imagined.

Have a look at Deepika's picture from the airport below:

Just in case you want proof:

Deepika Padukone's style has always been on the experimental side. Say for instance her recent stint at Cannes 2019, the Cocktail babe flashed some OTT and insane couture. And so she wearing NEON at the airport was not at all surprising. But that price sure made our jaws drop.