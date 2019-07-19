Rushabh Dhruv July 19 2019, 7.21 pm July 19 2019, 7.21 pm

Everyone's favourite star, Priyanka Chopra is a fashion icon and there's no doubt it. Right from her wedding day, MET Gala, Cannes to even attending a high-end fashion show, PeeCee has been quite consistent in the style business. On Thursday (18 July), Priyanka celebrated her 37th birthday and how could the fashion gem not flaunt a fabulous looking garment on such a big day. Thanks to Nick Jonas, we got a glimpse into what the Quantico star opted for her birthday. Known to not go the mediocre way and take risks, Chopra on her birthday went for a blazing red dress.

Nick Jonas took to Instagram and shared a cute video of Priyanka Chopra which sees her dancing on hubby's hit song, Burnin' Up. That being said, we literally could not take our eyes off how stunning PeeCee looked in her flashy shimmery red outfit. Elaborating on the same, the desi girl's attire is from a brand called 16Arlington, but do you know how much the little red dress costs? Well, the plunging neckline shinning dress is sold online at a price of $1147 which when converted into Indian currency comes to Rs 79,000 approx. So if you were the one who was planning to splurge on the red mini, then forget it as it's out of the budget.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's video here:

View this post on Instagram High Heels Red Dress 🔥🔥🔥 #HappyBirthdayPriyanka @priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on Jul 18, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

Just in case you do not believe us here's the screengrab of the outfit below:

After her shaadi with Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is rising in all the departments and style is surely one of them. Coming back to the cost of PeeCee's shiny number, all we can end with is by saying, better you save 79k and buy an Apple gadget. At least, it will be useful though!