The cost of Sonam Kapoor’s stilettos and tote combined can fund your Euro trip!

Rushabh Dhruv May 28 2019, 5.04 pm May 28 2019, 5.04 pm

If there is one Bollywood actor who pops up on our mind when we think of FASHION, then it is none other than Sonam Kapoor. She is the ultimate fashionista and it’s really hard to compete with this Kapoor when it comes to style. Not just Bollywood stars, even the gen next crowd is obsessed with Sonam Kapoor’s fashion-forward sense. Right from acing the airport look to flaunting a supreme style game at international events, this bold and the beautiful babe is always decked up perfectly. Recently, Sonam attended a wedding in London and shared a series of photos from the occasion where we see her decked up in a white ensemble.

Elaborating on her dress, it's a simple white one sans any drama. Although the shade of Sonam's outfit is rich and sophisticated, our eyes were glued to her black accessories. From the sexy looking stilettos to the contrasting tote bag, we want those accessories in our closet ASAP. With an aim to know the cost of the same, we crawled the web and the price tag of those black beauties will burn a hole in our pocket. Sonam Kapoor's heels are from the house of Emilia Wickstead that costs £575 which approximately comes up to Rs 51,000 and her tote is from Lady Dior that costs $4,450 which comes to Rs 3,09,921. In total, her accessories overall cost almost 3.5 lacs.

Have a look at the picture shared by Sonam Kapoor below:

Here's the screengrab of the products:

Sonam and her style choices have always been expensive and this one comes with no surprise. Rise and shine you, style maven!!!