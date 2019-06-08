Shashi Sunny June 08 2019, 11.28 am June 08 2019, 11.28 am

Arjun and Anjalee Kapoor Plan a Mega Launch with Esha Gupta

The Capital’s favourite haute-couture designers Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor who have dressed up the likes of Mallika Sherawat, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif for ramp shows had Lubna Adams showcase their glittering collection at the finale of the just concluded Gurugram International Couture Week. They were missing the company of close friends like Tanisha Mohan, Neena Verma, Cheena Wig and Kitty Kalra all of whom are all off to cooler climes. But in spite of the missing glam brigade, the Gurugram fashion week was not without its share of glamour over the weekend. Spotted catching shows were Ashmit Patel, Divya Khosla, Sara Khan, Sonal Chauhan and Riya Sen.

Come July, the Delhi based duo are all set for a big bang launch when, as says Anjalee, they will have a mega launch of their huge new atelier at Defence Colony with an in house fashion showing of their Victoriano Dynasty collection and an after- party. By then Anjalee’s gang of girls too will all be back to add to the oomph factor. Anjalee says, “I will also be getting actor Esha Gupta, another close friend, down from Mumbai for the launch party.”

For this collection inspired by Indian silhouettes for the modern brides, the designers have used the latest runway trend holo graphics, (seen in plenty at the Met Gala red carpet this year) to embellish their ensembles to scintillating effect.

The husband and wife team are having a busy summer putting final touches to their fancy new showroom as well as doing several summer shows in Delhi before they head off to Europe for a well- deserved rest. Just this weekend, they will be doing a special show for cancer awareness in Delhi which should add some excitement to the lean social season in the capital.

Arjun and Anjalee Kapoor at a fashion show.

Bina Ramani and Gulu Lalvani’s Big Fat Family Soiree In Antalya

It was a boisterous family celebration for socialite Bina Ramani as her London-based businessman brother Gulu Lalvani (he once owned Binatone, the company he named after his sister and now has a hotel in Phuket) turned 80 with a big bang party at Antalya, Turkey.

Speaking from the venue, Bina said it was her brother’s children who brought the entire family, spread across the globe, together and meticulously planned the three-day celebration. The birthday boy who spent time posing happily with family was felicitated with a cake in the shape of a yacht because he is owner of three of them while Turkish superstar singer Adja Pekkan gave an electrifying performance for all the invitees.

Naturally Bina’s social media has been full of family bonding posts where she is seen sharing joyful moments with brother Gulu, his wife Turkish actress Semiramis Pekkan, daughters Geetanjali and Malini, the Lalvani children including son Dino Lalvani who is married to actor Lisa Haydon and daughter Divia, owner of the famed Zuma restaurant in London and married to Joel Cadbury of the chocolate fame. For the celebrations, the family glammed up in Bina’s younger daughter, designer Malini Ramani’s sexy creations, with the proud mom looking beautiful in a black and gold embroidered kaftan. The family’s Malini moment had the designer posting photos from the party on Instagram saying “Very few things feel as joyous as seeing so many beautiful ladies in my family dressed up in my creations. What a wonderful surprise it was for me! This makes it all worth it”

Back home, Bina, always the tireless entrepreneur, is currently busy creating spice extracts infused water cocktails and artisanal spiced chocolates and introducing her friends to them at special launch parties. Says the intrepid Bina, Malabar secrets are elixirs besides being delicious have multiple uses- adding a couple of drops to a glass of water will bring you a burst of energy, Ayurvedic health benefits! Lucky friends of Bina’s, one learns, are now being invited to try the magic potion at her amazing resort like home Devigarh, tucked away in a quiet corner of south Delhi.

Bina Ramani and family.

Sunita Kohli’s Lucknowi Cookbook Woos Small Town India

Delhi- based designer and Padma Shree awardee Sunita Kohli is packing her bags for a whirlwind tour of 22, tier two and tier three cities such as Indore and Raipur where she will be showcasing her Lucknow cookbook for an elite, by- invitation- only audience. The Cookbook by Chand Sur and Sunita Kohli (Chand Sur is Sunita’s mother) had a lavish launch attended by the who’s who of the Delhi at the Turkish ambassador’s residence some time back and subsequently a successful run at the bookstores across the country. It is now being showcased at various select venues by Kolkata’s Sandeep Bhutoria, businessman and cultural activist who helms the Prabha Khaitan Foundation a philanthropic and cultural organisation named after his mother. Bhutoria, who has already introduced the book to Kolkata fans with an author interaction at the Chambers, Taj Bengal, will now be hosting Author Afternoons with a select guest list of the cities’ inviting them to interact with Sunita Kohli. Sunita says, “Most cultural events happen in the big metros and people in smaller cities rarely have a chance to personally interact with people from the world of art and cultural and books. Everyone know that whatever Sandeep Bhutoria does is on a truly beautiful scale, the best venues, only interested audience, punctuality is a must or else you are not invited again, so much attention to detail , so naturally I am looking forward to it!”

Sunita’s next literary foray she reveals, is also going to be a cookbook, this time with recipes contributed by her friends from the length and breadth of the country and adds. “My friends who keep wonderful tables, Dilshad Shiekh from Delhi, Mallika Sarabhai from Ahmedabad, Visalakshmi Ramaswamy from Coimbatore, Pheroza Godrej from Mumbai have all promised to contribute. So, I am surely going to enjoy doing this one.”

Here's a picture of Sunita Kohli.

VJ Rannvijay Singha Preps For An Upcoming Show on Diet and Fitness

Actor and TV personality of MTV Roadies fame, Rannvijay Singha who is a fitness icon for the youth, is readying for his next show which according to sources is a diet and fitness programme. The TV star is hence on a professional diet management plan with Delhi based nutritionist duo Nmami and Moon Moon Agarwal. National hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran also depends on the sisters for achieving his fitness goals. Nmami, who was Manushi’s nutritionist during the Miss World days is the co-founder of Nmami Life along with her sister Moon Moon. The sisters have also had cricketer Gautam Gambhir and former Australian captain Michael Clarke as their clientele in the past.

Moon Moon Agarwal says, "The idea behind the conceptualization of Nmami Life was to be able to cater to masses and classes alike with the right nutritional guidance and focusing on healthy food choices. The celebrity diets as it may be called just happened as the journey progressed and took its own leap."

Refusing to reveal Rannvijay’s fitness regimen as it is confidential at the moment, Nmami Agarwal, explains, "It’s really a challenge but one obstacle that the celebrities have to cope with is their erratic work schedule and travel plans, which can be impromptu sometimes. So, it is essential to focus on a travel nutrition plan alongside a healthy home-made meal plan. Travelling can limit your food choices or may be the cuisine one is fond of. In addition to this, the pre and post workout meals are equally important to achieve the ideal weight.”

The petite sisters have plans to grow exponentially as the journey has just begun. The next milestone to this will be the launch of Nmami Life Mobile Application that will serve as a one stop solution to all the nutritional needs of anyone who is specifically interested to address nutritional queries. And we also have plans to come up with more clinical branches in Delhi and pan India."

Nmami and Moon Moon Agarwal in picture.

Gemologist Rishabh Tongya Rocks It

“Not all jewellers are the same,” says Rishabh Tongya the third-generation jeweller from the Tongya family in oblique reference to the infamous Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi duo at a very exclusive unveiling of a priceless gem. “We are a family funded company and do not owe a single rupee to any bank in India or abroad.”

Rishabh’s family owned company Diacolor acquired Inkalamu last year one of the world's largest and most expensive rough emerald, a 5655-carat stone of remarkable clarity and a perfectly balanced golden -green hue. Inkalamu or the Lion in the local Zambian language was unearthed at the Kagem Mine, the world’s largest emerald mine by Gemfields group in Zambia. The price that he says is northwards of Rs 50 crores but says that a price is no indication of the value of this rare natural beauty that has taken years to take shape.

The precious stone was unveiled at an exclusive launch at DLF Emporio in Delhi where friends like designers Leena Singh, Manav Gangwani, Rina Dhaka, Suneet Varma dropped in to check out the beautiful rock. For now, the Inkalamu will remain in its original shape and size safe in the Tongya vault. Just as people invest into bonds or real estate, we have invested in precious stones. For now, the emerald will keep its original shape and size till Rishabh decides what he would like to do with it. And for those who are wondering, married just a few years ago, Rishabh says he gave his wife Divya a simple old-fashioned European cut diamond when they were wed!

When it comes to gems and jewellery, Rishabh, a qualified gemologist says he has decades of experience distilled as it is from the teachings of his father Raj Kumar and grandfather Chanda Lal Tongya. His most prized learning in this business he says, is that discretion is a virtue --revealing names of patrons is a strict no-no. It’s no surprise then that today his company has clients that range from the Russian oligarchy, south Asian political families and African businessmen besides our very own HNI’s.

Rishabh has taken it upon himself to create contemporary Indian jewellery of original and distinctive design that satisfied global tastes. He signs off, “In India we have no brand that is at par with say Cartier’s or Tiffany or Van Cleef and Arpels. I want to fill that void.” A collector of art, artefacts and rare gemstones Rishabh possesses a breathtaking collection of a 6100 carat emerald called the Insofu, a 100 carat fancy brown diamond, a pair of identical yellow sapphires which sum up to 300 carat approximately, to name a few. It is this passion that led him add the Inkalamu now to his repertoire of rare natural beauties.