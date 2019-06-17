Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Fashion
Read More
back
AbRamBollywoodfashionGauri KhanlifestyleShah Rukh Khansrk
nextSabyasachi Mukherjee has the most Royal encounter ever, meets Prince of Wales

within