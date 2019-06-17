Rushabh Dhruv June 17 2019, 4.58 pm June 17 2019, 4.58 pm

Even at the age of 54, the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is still a stunner. Well, while his charm is infectious, let's give a little credit to his fashion sense that makes him look so irresistible. Each and every time the actor steps out of the house, he makes sure that he is decked up to the t. On Monday, we papped Shah Rukh Khan along with Gauri and AbRam at the airport leaving the city and must say that the KHANS were supremely dressed.

Starting from the youngest one, AbRam looked cute as a button as he was seen wearing a printed tee which he paired along with olive green coloured pants and jacket of the same colour. Mommy Gauri Khan too made sure that she did not look drab. She was sporting top and jeans which she paired with a camouflage jacket. Lastly coming to SRK, while the maa-son duo matched their style pick by opting for the same colour, it was Shah Rukh Khan who looked straight out of a 90s film in a black tee and track pants. He paired with a sexy looking denim shacket (shirt+jacket).

Have a look at the pictures of SRK, Gauri and Abram below:

Truly a jacket loving family.