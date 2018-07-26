image
  3. Fashion
The price of Deepika Padukone’s leather pants can fund our wardrobe for an entire year!

Fashion

The price of Deepika Padukone’s leather pants can fund our wardrobe for an entire year!

back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneDelhiexpensivefashionlifestylelondonMadame TussaudsProenza SchoulerShaleena Nathani
nextWoohoo! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to be the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

within