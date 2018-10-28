The price of Kangana Ranaut’s woollen poncho will make you sweat!

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.42 pm April 09 2019, 4.42 pm

Not just in movies, actress Kangana Ranaut has always been a delight to watch even when she is sashaying down the airport. From her most famous linen sarees to her extravagant fur coats, the lady knows how to carry different looks effortlessly. Even this time she was no disappointment! We recently spotted her at the airport and must say, she looked all winter ready.

Kangana looked like a million dollar babe in a silk turtleneck top which she paired it with light blue jeans and knee-length boots. Not to miss her dark lip colour which made her look all sassy and classy, but one thing which stood out from the rest was her graphic jacquard zipped cape from Louis Vuitton. A look at that poncho and you will seriously want to make it a part of your winter wardrobe.

As they say, you have to pay a hefty price to be a celebrity, looks like the phrase is indeed true. With regards to clothing at least! The price warmy poncho donned by Kangana from LV is making us sweat. It is worth $4200, which when converted into Indian currency, it comes to approximately Rs. 3.7 lakhs. Yep, you read that right. Bow down to the Queen! Spending almost Rs 3 lakh on a woolen clothing is not something an ordinary lady can afford to do.

