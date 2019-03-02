The price of Karan Johar’s Valentino jacket can fund your trip to Bangkok

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.23 pm April 09 2019, 3.23 pm

When you think about outrageous fashion in Bollywood, the first person that comes to our mind is Ranveer Singh. Anytime the Gully Boy steps out in town, he makes sure that he is decked up to the tee. But if there’s one fashion-conscious Bollywood personality from tinsel town who can give a tough style fight to Ranveer Singh, then it's none other than Karan Johar. The 46-year-old filmmaker is not only an inspiration for people of his age but also for many millennials out there.

Be it slaying in a cool jacket on his own talk show, Koffee With Karan or attending B-town events to even getting papped at the airport, KJo knows how to grab the limelight. Recently, Karan Johar was spotted by our paparazzi at the Mumbai airport and, as usual, his impeccable style sense was to ogle at. For the flight, the filmmaker chose something rather relaxed. Karan was seen wearing Valentino's logo print jacket which he paired with a similar print infused pants. But when we crawled the web to search for the cost of KJo's airport OOTD, we were thrilled. Johar's jacket comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 76k (Euro 950).

Now imagine what all can we do with that much money. A couple can literally plan their mini honeymoon with that much paisa. Don't you agree with us? And talking about Karan Johar, his expensive taste in fashion is growing with each passing day!