June 12 2019, 3.47 pm

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is surely one of the finest actors we have today. She recently oozed glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 and her dramatic outfits at the French Riviera were the talk of the town! With looks to kill, she totally owns every look she pulls every day. Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some images from the wrap-up party of her upcoming film The Sky is Pink. Though just a wrap-up bash, PeeCee stood out thanks to her style pick.

Priyanka at the party was seen wearing a little white dress which she teamed with flashy yellow shoes. While her fashion choice for the night was all things sexy, it was her mangalsutra which grabbed the attention. Considering that Priyanka is far from hubby Nick Jonas, seems like this is her way to keep him close. All we can say is despite spending a lot of time in the United States, PeeCee is still quite desi at heart.

Check out the look at Priyanka Chopra from the party night below:

A close up look at PeeCee's Indian accessory, the fusion of tradition with the modern is evident from the design of the mangalsutra. Reportedly, the accessory is made with four uncut diamonds forming a pendant. It has a tear-shaped diamond in the centre and the traditional black and gold beads only at the beginning.

Well, this is not the first time the lady has flaunted her mangalsutra with pride. While making her way out of a producer’s office in Mumbai, PeeCee had the accessory around her neck.

Another example when she was walking on the streets of the US with hubby Nick.

View this post on Instagram SWAG 🔥 @priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on May 10, 2019 at 8:33pm PDT

Check out a few more examples of Priyanka flashing her mangalsutra when she's with her pati.

Earlier at an event, Priyanka had described herself and asserted that ‘you can take a girl out of India but you can’t take India out of a girl’ and well looking at PeeCee's mangalsutra saga, she sure believes in it!