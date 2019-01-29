Vidya Balan redefines bold and sexy in this latest magazine cover

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.27 pm April 09 2019, 3.27 pm

Vidya Balan is known to be one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses. There was a time in showbiz when size zero was in-vogue, but actress Vidya Balan broke the stereotype and proudly flaunted her curvaceous figure in Milan Luthria's directorial film The Dirty Picture. Right from essaying the role of an aspiring housewife in Tumhare Sulu to not shying away from playing a bold Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture, Balan created her own niche in the industry. Speaking of her sartorial picks, while it may have been over-the-top sometimes, Vidya has always been experimental in the style experiment and that's why we love her. Recently, she turned the cover girl for Filmfare Magazine's February issue and every frame is simply splendid.

Mesmerising as ever, she flashes a retro look in three different pictures. The issue features Vidya bolder and how. Right from her sexy purple sunglasses, nude make-up, curled hairdo, we are loving every bit of the actress on this cover. Accentuating her overall look are her shiny danglers, a furry feathered outfit and of course, those eyebrows done right. Simply on fiyah!

In another image of the actress, we see her lying on a glossy red couch, staring straight into the lens with just the right amount of oomph. Donning a shiny embellished dress with a dramatic hemline, the actress will take your breath away with that sultry pose. The actress, who turned 40 this year on January 1, talked about how aging actually makes a woman more confident within. Talking to a magazine, the actress said, "Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun." We couldn't agree more.