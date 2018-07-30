image
  3. Fashion
When Sridevi became a part of Sonam Kapoor’s fashion statement…

Fashion

When Sridevi became a part of Sonam Kapoor’s fashion statement…

Sonam Kapoor just gave a tribute to the late Sridevi in her own stylish way!

back
actressairportanand ahujaAnil KapoorcouplefashionlifestyleMr IndiaSonam KapoorSridevistyle
nextThe price of Deepika Padukone’s leather pants can fund our wardrobe for an entire year!

within