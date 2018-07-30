When Sridevi became a part of Sonam Kapoor’s fashion statement…

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 4.49 pm April 09 2019, 4.49 pm

Sonam Kapoor is the undisputed queen of all things stylish in Bollywood. From being a trendsetter to introducing us to the best of global fashion, she’s the one to keep us updated on what’s good on and off the runway! We admire her unapologetic love for fashion and the balance she creates between international labels and Indian couturiers.

But then her latest style statement at the airport makes us believe that Sonam is not just an actress who walks around wearing high labels.

While Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja’s PDA is known to one and all, our eagle’s eye for everything fashionable just discovered Sonam giving a stylish tribute to the late Sridevi.

On Saturday, we saw Sonam opting a warm attire with a longline collared shirt which she teamed it with a Mr. India tee that had Sridevi’s picture on it. Wow! A customized clothing piece with an aim. We are so inspired by you Sonam.

We hardly know any actress from the tinsel town, who has ever given a tribute to a gone family member through their style shenanigans. So kudos to you, Sonam!