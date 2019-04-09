Why fashion designer Rohit Bal is on a roll…

Shashi Sunny April 09 2019, 3.20 pm April 09 2019, 3.20 pm

It’s been a good season for well-known Delhi designer Rohit Bal who began last season with a well-received fashion presentation at the Lakme India fashion week in Mumbai. The show was a fashionable, craft-oriented collection on the ramp aptly titled 'Guldastah' which showcased the beauty of Kashmiri embroidery by the expert women from the Usha Silai Kashmir Cluster. The designer’s involvement with Usha Silai is an ongoing project wherein he has empowered hundreds of women all over India by teaching and upscaling their skills with a contemporary look and feel and trends.

With the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019, the Usha Silai Project with the designer as a partner moved into the Kashmir Valley and launched the new Kashmir Cluster that aims to educate local ladies to on sewing techniques. Bal says his involvement with the Usha Silai is not a one show project but a long term and large scale one that will touch the lives of a large number of women and change it for the better. He is now already into stage two of the project as he hones the handcraft skills of Kashmiri women for his next collection of couture and pret.

Another feather in Bal’s cap was his proud moment when an Indian win at the Oscars had the fashion designer taking a well-deserved bow. Oscar winner, the talented filmmaker Gauri Choudhury who made the documentary film Period. End of Sentence wore a Bal outfit… an indigo blue sari and long jacket for the occasion. The proud designer who shared a photo of the lady in RB Designs on FB said, “So proud to have styled and dressed you up for this incredible Victory, dearest Gauri. What a triumph.” And before that, the veteran designer had another super show in Delhi for the Khadi Goes Global show for FICCI FLO organised by Pinky Reddy who is heading the FLO this year. Bal’s close friends Arjun Rampal, Shalini Passi, Bina and Malini Ramani and many others walked the ramp for the designer.