World Cup 2019: Bleed Blue for Virat Kohli & Co, as Team India jersey hits the stores

Debanu Das April 09 2019

With the World Cup just around the corner, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched new One Day International jerseys. The launch was held a day before the first match between India and Australia. Players such as Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Jemimah Rodrigues and captains Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur were present for the unveiling. A week later, the BCCI announced that the new jerseys are now available at stores, waiting to be grabbed. FYI, this is the same kit that India will be wearing at the 2019 World Cup.

Dubbed as the BCCI Dri-FIT Stadium, the jersey retails for a crisp Rs 1,995 bucks on Nike’s website and is reportedly made of recycled polyester. Nike describes that the jersey is designed with a ‘sweat-wicking technology’ that “helps you stay dry and comfortable while you cheer your team.” As for the looks, not much has changed in the new jersey. Blue is still the primary colour, though this time there are two shades – a darker shade in front and a slightly lighter one at the back. The under collar features orange, which the company calls the Slash Pride Collar. There are also orange streaks lower down in the front of the jersey. The chest region has ‘India’ printed in orange, along with the sponsor’s name and the BCCI crest.

On the inside, three stars are printed, representing the three world cups India has won (1983, 2007 T20 World Cup, and 2011). The same region also shows the exact coordinates of the stadiums where India scripted their victory, along with the date. Speaking of comfort, Nike designed the kit with an engineered mesh to regulate body temperatures and allows the jersey to stretch in all directions.