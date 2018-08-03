home/ lifestyle
Finding FANNY! Bollywood's latest fashion obsession is all things cool

First published: August 03, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Updated: August 03, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Call it a bum-bag or a fanny bag, this cute little piece is surely making its way into the closet of our Bollywood celebs. Not one but there are many B-town stars who have been spotted going the FANNY way.

The bag is surely becoming the style staple of few A-listers and why not? As this statement piece can actually be termed as hands-free; one of its best functionality. Deepika was among the first ones to flash the fanny bag style at the airport, and then there was a galaxy of stars flaunting it.

The latest from the lot was her bae Ranveer Singh who was papped at the airport hand in hand along with Deepika Padukone. We saw him following Deepika’s style mantra and going the fanny way here.

It’s not just Ranveer, but singer Diljith Dosanjh has a great obsession with bum-bags too as he has been spotted flaunting the tiny piece quite a few times. He has his own swag of course.

Even, Parineeti Chopra and Kriti Sanon in the past have upped their style game, courtesy the fanny bag.

Looks like this fanny bag trend is here to stay as our B-townies seem to be highly obsessed with it. Until they find something else to show off, that is!

Till then, sayonara, fashion-holics!

