First-ever hybrid bird species discovered in the from the Amazon rainforest

A team of researchers from University of Toronto, Scarborough have discovered the first known hybrid bird species to be found in the Amazon rainforest. The golden-crowned manakin has yellow feathers and was first discovered in Brazil in 1957 but not seen again until 2002. A number of genetic tests, along with others confirmed the theory.

"While hybrid plant species are very common, hybrid species among vertebrates are exceedingly rare," said Jason Weir, from University of Toronto in Canada.

Weir’s team gathered genetic and feather samples and a series of complex procedures. The results showed that around 20 percent of the golden-crowned manakin’s genome originated from the snowy crowned manakin, while the remaining 80 percent came from the opal-crowned.

The researchers used a technique called coalescent modelling to identify when the golden-crowned manakin split off from its parental species. The study showed that the two species mated about 180,000 years ago and both parental species come from a common ancestor about 300,000 years ago.

"Most Amazon bird species diverged from their most recent relative around 1.5 to 4 million years ago, so these are all young birds by comparison" said Weir.

The golden-crowned manakin lives in the south-central area of the Amazon rainforest and is away from areas inhabited by the snow-capped and opal-crowned. The latter live close to wide rivers that the birds are unwilling to cross.

The researchers believe that the golden crowned manakin survived because it was geographically isolated from the parental species. It is likely that the separation occurred at some point during an ice age when rainforest filled areas contracted, forming wide rivers and natural barriers.

Usually, hybrid species that live in areas where they meet with the parental species do not evolve. That makes the golden-crowned manakin unique as it is perhaps the only hybrid species that has evolved as a separate one.