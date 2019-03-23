Elections 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi is 49, he can also own the pull-ups game in the gym

The 2019 Lok Sabha 2019 elections are just around the corner and politicians across the country are neck-deep campaigning for their respective parties. However, we came across an exception, who went the fitness way. We are talking about Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. A video of him working out at a gym amid his election campaigning has made it to the internet. Well, he is out and about giving some serious goals to all the budding fitness freaks.

In the clip, we could see Asaduddin Owaisi entering the gym and showing his passion for exercise by performing a few pull-ups. It happened on Friday when Mr Owaisi was campaigning for the Telangana Lok Sabha elections in Moinbagh of the Chandrayangutta Assembly segment. That’s when the AIMIM chief saw a gym and entered inside. He also interacted with young people, who were working out in the gym. On their request, Mr Owaisi lifted dumbbells and performed a few pull-ups.

A Rare Combination of Intelligence,Sharpness, Boldness,Wisdom and Power AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi during his Paidal daura in Riyasathnagar div. visited a Gym Do we have anyone like him.....? #VoteForAIMIM@asadowaisi @AimimFansClub @AIMIM_faraaz @syedasimwaqar pic.twitter.com/ZidHeW6Mmq — §umaya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) March 22, 2019

Further, Mr Owaisi urged them to concentrate on their passion for bodybuilding, be fit and build a new Hyderabad. He said, “Your bodies are bony, spend more time on workouts.” Meanwhile, Asaduddin Owaisi opted for a door-to-door campaign in Chandrayangutta and also perceived complaints of people in regards to the civic matters. He filed nomination from Hyderabad Parliamentary consistency on Wednesday. The AIMIM leader is contesting for the fourth consecutive time from Hyderabad.