Akshay Kumar cycles handsfree in Jaisalmer, but there's a warning!

Even at the age of 51, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar continues to give us fitness goals. He often shares images and videos of himself working out to the point where younger people feel threatened! Just a few days back Akki shared a video of himself working his neck muscles in a scene that would’ve made Khal Drogo proud. Today his routine is different, and the Gold star shared a video of himself working on his core.

Feeling free like you couldn't believe!! Working my #Core as I cycle No-handed on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer. Life is about Balance & Stability, as Functional as this may be, PLEASE don't try this on the Roads🙏🏼#FitIndia #RiseWithTheSun #Om pic.twitter.com/ccY3hlBk3j — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 3, 2018

In the video, Akshay can be seen cycling no-handed ‘on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer.’ In a pair of black shorts and a t-shirt, Akshay was riding a neon green cycle and had his hands off the bars as he sped through. The cool part? One could easily mistake him from pulling off a scene from Mad Max Fury Road as he showed off some boxing moves while cycling! Never for a moment did he look like he is about to lose control or doesn’t know what he is doing.

Always been a fan of mornings...even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind and mood. What about you guys? #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/wgkgOSi05e — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 30, 2018

Akshay confessed that he is a morning person, the last time he shared a fitness video. He also added that he enjoys working out outdoors as he believes that it “helps boost the body, mind and mood.”

Finished shooting for the day and unwinding with this little fellow...wishing you all a good weekend 🙃 pic.twitter.com/L5Cae5VyyY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 29, 2018

Akshay is currently in Jaisalmer working on Housefull 4, along with Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Nana Patekar, Kriti Sanon and others.

P.S. Please don’t try pulling this stunt on roads as warned by Akki.