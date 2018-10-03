Akshay Kumar cycles handsfree in Jaisalmer, but there's a warning!

Even at the age of 51, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar continues to give us fitness goals. He often shares images and videos of himself working out to the point where younger people feel threatened! Just a few days back Akki shared a video of himself working his neck muscles in a scene that would’ve made Khal Drogo proud. Today his routine is different, and the Gold star shared a video of himself working on his core.
In the video, Akshay can be seen cycling no-handed ‘on the deserted roads of Jaisalmer.’ In a pair of black shorts and a t-shirt, Akshay was riding a neon green cycle and had his hands off the bars as he sped through. The cool part? One could easily mistake him from pulling off a scene from Mad Max Fury Road as he showed off some boxing moves while cycling! Never for a moment did he look like he is about to lose control or doesn’t know what he is doing.
Akshay confessed that he is a morning person, the last time he shared a fitness video. He also added that he enjoys working out outdoors as he believes that it “helps boost the body, mind and mood.”
Akshay is currently in Jaisalmer working on Housefull 4, along with Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Nana Patekar, Kriti Sanon and others.
P.S. Please don’t try pulling this stunt on roads as warned by Akki.