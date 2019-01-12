Chris Hemsworth seeks inspiration from animals to stay fit, watch how...

One of the most alluring Avengers, Chris Hemsworth can instantly make any girl fall for him. He's tall, beefed up, charming and also carries a super personality, we bet no girl can ever reject a man like him. While we've blabbered enough about his good looks, we have always been curious about how the actor achieves this hot smouldering physique and well we got our answer. The star who essays the role of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe posted a workout video of himself on his Instagram and it's LIT.

In the video, we see Chris sweating it out while we hear his trainer's voice guiding him from the background to change his workout positions. First, we hear Thor's coach Luke Zocchi telling him to work like a Goanna. Then he tells him to switch into a bear. However, in between Chris is seen correcting his trainer's mistake by saying "They're called wombats!" In the last leg, we also see Chris working out like a Kangaroo. This is not an ordinary workout video, it's extraordinary.

After Avengers Endgame, Hemsworth will be next seen in the Men In Black series. We can't wait for it!